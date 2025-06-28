Kathmandu, June 28: The National Examination Board (NEB) has announced that the grade enhancement exam for Secondary Education Examination (SEE) students will begin from August 13.

Speaking at a press conference, NEB Chairperson Dr Mahashram Sharma said that preparations are underway to conduct the grade enhancement exam on the announced date. He added that students will be allowed to appear for all subjects in which they seek grade improvement.

This year’s SEE was held starting from March 20, 2025. A total of 499,183 students participated in the exam, including 431,466 regular examinees and 67,715 appearing for grade enhancement.

Dr Sharma also informed that the exams of 126 students were cancelled due to various reasons.

People’s News Monitoring Service