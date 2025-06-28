Kathmandu, June 28: The Secondary Education Examination (SEE) 2025 results, released Friday evening by the National Examination Board (NEB), revealed a significant rise in the number of students graded—up by 14 percentage points from 2024. A notable increase was also seen in the number of students scoring in the upper grade brackets (A+, A, B+, and B).

In contrast to 2024, when most examinees were ungraded, the majority in 2025 received grades. Of the 438,896 students who sat for SEE this year, 61.81 percent were officially graded. This is a substantial improvement from 2024, when only 47.86 percent of 464,785 examinees were graded.

Despite a decline in total examinees, fewer students failed this year. NEB Chairman Dr. Mahashram Sharma said 167,597 students remained ungraded in 2025, down from 242,313 in 2024. Students receiving "No Grade" (NG) are ineligible for Grade 11 unless they pass the enhancement exam.

Performance in higher GPA brackets improved. This year, 11 percent (48,177 students) scored between 3.6 and 4.0 (A+), up from 6.75 percent (31,395) in 2024. Another 18.54 percent (81,385) achieved a GPA of 3.2–3.6 (A), rising from 14.68 percent (68,256). Similarly, 20.30 percent (89,124) earned a GPA of 2.8–3.2 (B+), compared to 16.97 percent (78,874) last year. The number of students scoring between 2.4–2.8 (B) increased to 11.04 percent (48,479) from 8.92 percent (41,477). This year, 4,126 students received 2.0–2.4 (C+), while only 8 got 1.6–2.0 (C). In 2024, six students had a GPA between 1.6–2.0, and 2,950 scored in the 2.0–2.4 range.

Bagmati Province Leads Grading Stats

Bagmati Province topped the chart with 119,517 graded students, followed by Sudurpashchim (59,804), Madhesh (59,749), and Lumbini (57,687). Gandaki (47,849), Koshi (47,835), and Karnali (46,455) followed. Sharma emphasized the grading process adhered to NEB’s standardized national evaluation framework for fairness and transparency.

The NEB plans to publish a detailed report soon, outlining grade distribution, subject-wise results, and comparisons with past years. SEE remains a critical milestone for students, determining eligibility for higher education.

Results can be accessed via SMS, IVR, and official websites. While GPAs are available immediately, complete grade sheets may take longer to upload. NEB urged students and guardians to rely only on verified sources and to remain patient during the result publication process.

Mathematics Leads in Non-Graded Students

Mathematics saw the highest number of NG students, with 128,215 failing to secure a grade. Chairperson Sharma acknowledged overall progress but highlighted this as a concern. Other subjects with high NG counts included English (80,672), Science (79,271), Nepali (54,735), and Social Studies (53,186).

