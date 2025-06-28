Kathmandu, June 28: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is leaving for Spain today for an official visit to Spain.

PM Oli is visiting Spain at the invitation of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to attend the 'International Conference on Financing for the Development of the United Nations (FFD-4)' to be held in Seville, Spain, from June 30 to July 3.

Leaders of governments from around the world, global and regional organisations, financial and trade institutions, businesspeople, civil society, and relevant representatives of the United Nations system will participate in this conference on financing for development.

The 21-member delegation includes Oli’s spouse Radhika Shakya, PM's Chief Advisor, Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, Secretary at the Finance Ministry, Ghan Shyam Upadhyay, Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Raj Kumar Shrestha, PM Oli's Chief Personal Secretary Rajesh Bajracharya, PM's private doctor Dr Smriti Shakya, among others.

Similarly, an additional eight people from Spain and New York would join the Nepali delegation, which includes—the Nepali Ambassador to Spain, Shanil Nepal, the Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations, Lok Bahadur Thapa, among others.

People’s News Monitoring Service.