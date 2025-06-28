Kathmandu, June 28: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has praised singers Elina Chauhan and Samikshya Adhikari, calling them “brave daughters.”

Oli expressed his appreciation for the duo’s decision to expose those who harass and abuse them online. “I admire Elina and Samikshya for publicly confronting those who hurl abuse at them,” Oli wrote on Facebook.

Highlighting the importance of resisting harmful social behavior, he added, “We must protect society from the sadistic trend of blaming and cursing others just to appear good oneself. These two singers’ approach of exposing abusers to stop society from being misled by inflammatory behavior and redirect it toward reason seems right to me.”

Oli further noted that it has become too common for those doing positive work in society to be subjected to verbal abuse. “Those striving to do good should not lose courage,” he emphasized.

People's News Monitoring Service