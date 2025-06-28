Kathmandu, June 28: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Saturday addressed the House of Representatives (HoR) and briefed it about his official visit to Spain.

PM Oli told House that he would be leading a 21-member Nepali delegation to Spain on Saturday to attend the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD-4) organized by the United Nations.

The conference will be held in Seville, Spain, from June 30 to July 3. According to PM Oli, the visit is being made at the cordial invitation of UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Meanwhile, lawmakers from opposition parties—Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP)—walked out of the HoR as soon as PM Oli took the podium to inform them about his visit.

They had already begun protesting as soon as Speaker Devraj Ghimire announced the commencement of the session. RSP lawmakers stood up from their seats to register their protest, demanding an investigation into the visit visa scandal.

