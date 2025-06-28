Kathmandu, June 28: The Pakistan-Nepal Children Park renovated in cooperation with the Pakistan Embassy in Ward No. 8, Budhanilkantha Municipality, Kathmandu, was inaugurated amidst a function on Friday, June 27.

Ambassador of Pakistan Abrar H Hashmi was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The handover ceremony was attended by Mitharam Adhikari, Mayor of Budanilkantha Municipality, Binod Thapa, Creative Member, Budhanilkantha Municipality, Hira Prasad Gupta, Elected Governor, Lions International, Ram Prasad Upadhaya, Chairman, HRS Adventures and Siromani Sharma, social activist, General Secretary, Frontier Global Foundation Asia, other social, local community member, media representatives and Embassy officers.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Hashmi appreciated the partnership with Budhanilkantha Municipality for the execution of Pakistan-Nepal Children Park as well as the Embassy team for the realization of upgrading the beautification of the children's park play station, swings and new walking track, a space for all ages. The park was dedicated to the children of the Gulftar community as a “gift from children and people of Pakistan”.

The Mayor and the Special Guests expressed their gratitude to the Government and people of Pakistan for gifting the 'Children's Park in his Municipality. He expressed his hope that the park would serve as a sign of lasting friendship and cooperation between the two countries. The “Pakistan-Nepal Children Park” would serve as a last reminder of shared aspirations and friendship between the people of Pakistan and Nepal.

The participants from the civil society and residents thanked the Embassy and local Municipality for renovating the park with new equipment and landscaping. They were jubilant about the upgradation of the Park as their children and all ages could now find a welcoming and equipped place for healthy activities.

This is the third park in the last three years that the Embassy has renovated in collaboration with Kathmandu and Budhanilkantha Municipalities. These welcoming spaces are created for families to gather, children to play and the elderly to connect. Nepal-Pakistan ties are people-centric and built on our cultural commonalities, shared ethos and close collaboration between civic authorities, young women environmentalists and other sector for the betterment of the people.

People's News Monitoring Service.