Kathmandu, June 28: Prime Minister and CPN-UML Chair KP Sharma Oli has remarked that while the party hasn’t even approached its General Convention, some self-serving elements within the party are behaving as if it has already begun.

Speaking at a tree plantation event organized by the National Youth Association on the occasion of the 74th birth anniversary of people’s leader Madan Kumar Bhandari in Ward 13 of Chandragiri Municipality, Oli emphasized that the party is currently focused on “Mission 2084” to secure a single majority. He warned that anyone prioritizing personal interests over this mission will be held accountable.

“We are firmly focused on Mission 2084,” Oli said. “Our goal is the country’s prosperity, development, and good governance. This is a time for unity, not for staging premature acts as if the General Convention is already underway. Our party members are not focused on the convention yet—it’s only a few selfish individuals who are making it look that way. We must not follow their lead.”

He also highlighted that due to the combined efforts of teachers, students, and others, the pass rate in this year’s Secondary Education Examination (SEE) has increased by 14 percent compared to last year. Looking ahead, Oli said further improvements will be made, and free online classes for key subjects will be conducted across the country—both for SEE retake candidates and those preparing for next year’s exams.