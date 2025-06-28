Itahari, June 28: Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City has approved a one-year unpaid leave for Sasmitā Luintel, a sixth-level officer. However, Luintel has been on the run, accused of defrauding individuals in Jhapa, Morang, and Sunsari of over Rs 100 million.

The leave was granted based on a request she submitted via email, citing health reasons. Although the leave was approved during the 145th executive meeting of the sub-metropolis, the decision has raised serious concerns about the role of local administration, especially since arrest warrants had already been issued against her in fraud cases by the courts.

Luintel is alleged to have misused her government position to swindle money from relatives, colleagues, local businessmen, and ordinary citizens under various pretexts. Reports reveal that she collected hundreds of thousands from different people by claiming, for instance, that her mother was critically ill or by luring them with promises of high returns on investment.

Although her permanent address is in Duhabi Municipality of Sunsari district, she has been out of contact for over a month. Even her family members claim they have no knowledge of her whereabouts. As victims began visiting her residence to demand their money back, local tensions have flared.

According to Inspector Mahendra Parajuli, chief of the Itahari police, “We are actively searching for her based on the arrest warrant. A raid was also conducted at her residence, but she was not found.”

Meanwhile, Inspector Krishna Bahadur Khatri of Belbari Area Police Office in Morang confirmed that an arrest warrant was issued after a complaint was filed against her.

Authorities believe that Luintel has so far evaded arrest due to her influential connections, political backing, and financial cunning. Police have intensified surveillance and launched a more aggressive manhunt.

This case has exposed deep-rooted structural flaws in the government service system, a lack of oversight, and the reality of political protection. The absence of meaningful investigation or action despite the magnitude of the fraud has become a matter of public concern. Victims are now calling for her assets to be frozen and for an international search to be initiated.

People's News Monitoring Service