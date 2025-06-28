Kathmandu, June 28: The government is launching a 20-year mega campaign of tree plantation in Nepal. The Sagarmatha tree plantation campaign will run for 20 years from 2025 to 2045. Forest and Environment Minister Ain Bahadur Shahi has said that the campaign will be launched on the occasion of International Tree Plantation Day on Saturday.

According to him, during the Mega Campaign, 30 million saplings will be planted every year continuously for 20 years, with the theme of one plant per person according to the total population of Nepal.

He informed that 60 crore saplings will be planted for the next 20 years at the rate of 3 crore every year. The mega campaign has been taken as an important link to achieve the goal of prosperous Nepal and happy Nepalis by supporting the policy of biodiversity conservation, mountain protection and carbon emission reduction taken by the Government of Nepal.

The government has set a target of zero carbon emissions by 2025 to reduce the impact of climate change globally. It is expected that this mega campaign will help in achieving this goal.

Minister Shahi emphasized that the Campaign is also an important step in the implementation of the 25-point operational declaration that came as a result of the Sagarmatha Dialogue held last month.

He added, "The tree plantation campaign will not only increase the amount of green forest but will also help in fulfilling the global commitment of conserving our Himalayas." So far, Nepal's forest cover is more than 45 percent of the total land area.

Along with promoting greenery, the Ministry of Forestry also aims to support the government's policy of consumption-friendly forest conservation. Minister Shahi said, "We hope that this campaign to reduce carbon emissions from the top of Mount Everest, to reduce the impact of climate change along with mountain conservation will be a message to the world."

