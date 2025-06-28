Kathmandu, June 28: Former President Bidya Devi Bhandari has announced her return to active politics under the CPN-UML banner. While addressing a ceremony marking the 74th birth anniversary of the late leader Madan Bhandari, she made the declaration.

She stated that she had renewed her party membership with the noble intention of continuing her political journey within the CPN-UML after being relieved from a different kind of political responsibility.

Bhandari said that she had renewed her party membership with the sacred aim of continuing her political journey within the CPN-UML, and that she was once again affiliated with the UML family, expressing pride in doing so.

She also mentioned that she harbored no major personal ambitions.

She shared that serving the nation and the people was her ultimate goal and aspiration. Recalling the late Madan Bhandari's words, she noted that he used to say the people are like gods, and that there is no room for the word "fatigue" in politics. In an emotional tone, she said that being amidst the people reminded her of those statements of Madan Bhandari, which she had decided to mention again.

She remarked that she had remained devoted to those ideals and added that her political journey thus far had taught her many lessons through its ups and downs, providing her with greater insight and maturity.

People's News Monitoring Service