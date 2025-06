Kathmandu, June 27: The results of this year's Secondary Education Examination (SEE) are scheduled to be published today (Friday) at 6 pm.

Examination Controller Ganesh Bhatta said that the examination board meeting held a while ago has prepared to publish the results in the evening.

The 2081 SEE examination was conducted from Chaitra 7. A total of 499,183 students participated in the examination, including 431,466 regular students and 67,715 grade improvement students.