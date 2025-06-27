Kathmandu, June 27: The 13th Ambassador of Pakistan Annual Scholarship Award Ceremony was organized by the Pakistan Embassy on Thursday, July 26.

Ek Nath Dhakal, Parliament Member and Chairman of the Nepal Family Party was the Chief Guest. He distributed “Ambassador of Pakistan Scholarships” to deserving Nepali students. The scholarships are awarded to the most deserving and bright Nepali students selected by the respective Principals of Schools from across Nepal. This year 195 students from 102 schools were awarded the scholarships. A laptop was also presented to a brilliant student for his consistently good performance in study.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Dhakal lauded Pakistan for its continued technical support, especially in the field of education. He said that it was a reflection of the close friendly ties between Nepal and Pakistan. He expressed hope that Pakistan’s support would go a long way in reminding the youth of the two countries about a shared vision. He stressed the need for enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries in other areas as well.

Ambassador Abrar H Hashmi, in his remarks, said that Pakistan would continue its endeavour of the scholarship programme and expand the cooperation at all levels of education, including Higher Secondary students in Nepal. He said that today’s event was a celebration of the success of the students and a reflection of it being shared responsibility. Ambassador Hashmi highlighted that encouraging Nepali youth in the fields of studies, sports and healthy social activities is a vital part of our bilateral cooperation.

The Ambassador of Pakistan Scholarship Program has been regularly held since 2013.

People’s News Monitoring Service.