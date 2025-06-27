Kathmandu, June 27: This year’s Secondary Education Examination (SEE) has officially graded 61.81 percent of the participating students, as announced by the National Examination Board (NEB). NEB Chairman Dr. Mahashram Sharma stated that a total of 442,896 students across Nepal received grades, with Bagmati Province topping the list at 119,517 graded students. Sudurpashchim Province followed with 59,804, closely trailed by Madhesh Province with 59,749, and Lumbini Province with 57,687. Gandaki, Koshi, and Karnali provinces saw 47,849, 47,835, and 46,455 students graded, respectively.

Dr. Sharma emphasized that the grading adhered strictly to the NEB’s standardized national evaluation framework to maintain fairness and consistency across the board. Accessing the results through official online platforms or SMS services may take up to an hour due to high traffic.

The NEB is set to publish a comprehensive breakdown of the results soon, detailing the grade distribution, subject-wise performance, statistics on ungraded students, and comparisons with past years. As a pivotal national assessment for Grade 10 students, the SEE results significantly influence students’ academic progression into higher secondary education and shape their future learning paths.

People’s News Monitoring Service