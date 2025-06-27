Kathmandu, June 27: With the onset of the monsoon, the risk of dengue infection is once again on the rise in Nepal. According to the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division (EDCD) under the Department of Health Services, a total of 1,561 people have tested positive for dengue across the country since mid-December 2024. In just the past week alone, 91 new cases were reported, indicating a sharp uptick as the rainy season sets in.

Compared to previous years, experts say the spread of dengue this year appears more aggressive. As the number of patients begins to rise from the very start of the monsoon, infectious disease specialists warn that the infection rate could spike drastically by August and September. They caution that if immediate preventive measures are not taken, the situation could escalate into a full-blown epidemic.

Nepal has faced serious dengue outbreaks in the past. In 2010, the disease took epidemic form in Terai districts like Rupandehi and Nawalparasi. Similarly, in 2019, there was a major outbreak in Dharan. More recently, the number of cases has been increasing rapidly even in the Kathmandu Valley and other hilly districts, highlighting the widening reach of the disease.

Dengue has now been reported in 73 districts across the country. Health professionals warn that the disease can have severe consequences, especially if preparedness is lacking. The provinces most affected so far this year are Bagmati, Gandaki, and Koshi. Since December 2024, Bagmati has confirmed 386 cases, followed by Gandaki with 322 and Koshi with 314. Lumbini has reported 263 cases, Sudurpaschim 226, Karnali 34, and Madhesh Province 25. The number of infections is increasing steadily as the monsoon progresses.

Although cases are rising, many still underestimate the seriousness of dengue, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Sher Bahadur Pun. He warns that taking the disease lightly may lead to complications that could have been avoided. Emphasizing that prevention is the only viable option at this stage, he urges individuals to take symptoms seriously and seek proper medical care.

Dr. Pun points out that failing to rest and follow medical guidance after a dengue diagnosis can result in health complications. He stresses the importance of being alert to warning signs such as persistent vomiting, bleeding from the nose or gums, abdominal pain, and extreme fatigue. These symptoms, he explains, should be treated as red flags. Additionally, once dengue is confirmed, symptoms like fluid accumulation in the abdomen or chest, an enlarged liver, and a sudden drop in platelet count signal that the case may be turning serious and should not be ignored.

According to EDCD Director Dr. Chandrabhal Jha, four dengue serotypes have been identified in Nepal so far. Among them, serotypes 1, 2, and especially type 3 are currently more dominant. Dr. Jha emphasizes the importance of raising public awareness to prevent mosquito-borne diseases during the rainy season. He adds that the EDCD has been working in coordination with local governments to prevent the further spread of dengue.

To strengthen prevention efforts, Dr. Jha revealed that the federal government has allocated Rs. 80 million in the current fiscal year 2024/25 for local-level programs to combat mosquito-borne diseases. The “Search and Destroy” campaign has been intensified in coordination with provincial and local governments to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds before they become widespread.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr. Prakash Budhathoki, stated that rapid response teams have been kept on standby at every level — from districts to municipalities and wards — to tackle outbreaks during the monsoon. He stressed that government initiatives alone are not sufficient and that the role of elected representatives and community members is equally vital in controlling the spread.

Dr. Jha also noted that brief intervals between rains allow stagnant water to collect in potholes, on rooftops, and in containers left outdoors. Such conditions promote the breeding of mosquitoes like Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, which are the primary vectors of dengue. These mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water, which then hatch into larvae and eventually mature into adult mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus.

Given these conditions, Dr. Jha urged the public to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes and to eliminate sources of stagnant water to help prevent further outbreaks. As dengue cases continue to rise with the rains, health authorities stress that early awareness, public cooperation, and proactive measures are the keys to avoiding a major public health crisis.

People’s News Monitoring Service