Kathmandu, June 27: Former King Gyanendra, responding public's wish to extend birthday greetings in person, has decided to attend the birthday ceremony organized by the Main Civic Birthday Celebration Committee at the Nirmal Niwas Premises on Monday, July 7 (Asar 23) on the auspicious occasion of His Majesty's 79th birthday.

The main gate of the Nirmal Niwas, the private residence of King Gyanendra, will remain open from 11 am to 2 pm on July 7, according to a notice issued by Dr Phani Pathak, the King’s Press Secretary.



People’s News Monitoring Service.