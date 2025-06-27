Kathmandu, June 27: Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba is leaving for Rome, Italy, today. She will represent Nepal at the 44th Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The conference will be held from June 28 to July 4, 2025.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Deuba is scheduled to address the conference's main session and participate in other high-level programs.

The Nepali delegation led by Minister Deuba also includes the Nepali Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the FAO Bharat Kumar Regmi, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

After the conference, Foreign Minister Deuba is also scheduled to participate in various programs organized by the Nepal Investment Board in Milan, Italy, and Hamburg and Berlin, Germany, according to the ministry. These programs are organized with the aim of promoting investment in Nepal and expanding economic cooperation.

