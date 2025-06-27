Bharatpur, June 27: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that occasional disagreements with CPN-UML are natural, given the differences between the two parties despite being coalition partners.

Speaking to journalists in Bharatpur, Chitwan on Friday, Deuba remarked that it's normal for misunderstandings to arise within the alliance, especially when parties interpret government decisions differently. He stressed that such differences should not be viewed as unusual.

“UML is a separate political force, so it's only natural that disagreements surface from time to time,” Deuba said, adding that the coalition government is still functioning on the basis of mutual understanding.

He also claimed that it was at the insistence of the Nepali Congress that the government removed the controversial ‘take and pay’ provision from the national budget

People’s News Monitoring Service