Kathmandu, June 27: A 12-year-old girl was gang-raped and murdered in Sindhupalchok. Nisha Tamang of Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality-5 was raped and then murdered.

SP Rameshwor Karki of the District Police Office, Sindhupalchowk, said that five people have been arrested and an investigation has been launched based on a complaint of rape and murder.

According to the police, the incident took place on Asar 10. The police have said that the accused will be made public today.

SP Karki said that the girl was taken from her home and raped and murdered by a group of five people. The police had initiated an investigation after the girl's naked body was found.

In the process, people including relatives from the girl's village have been arrested. The police said that a detailed investigation is yet to be conducted.

People’s News Monitoring Service