Kathmandu, June 26: Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung has said that the government will manage unregistered social media networks even after the bill to regulate social media is enacted.

The government is drafting a bill to regulate social media, saying that despite the Ministry of Communications calling for registration three times, no registration has been made. He mentioned that when he contacted them through various means and had discussions with them, they used to speak disparagingly about the country not even having a bill to regulate social media.

He expressed confidence that the problem would be resolved once the bill was passed, stating that all social media platforms should be registered and abide by Nepal's laws. He said that those who do not abide by Nepal's laws cannot always be respected.

Minister Gurung clarified that exportable information technology will be developed by attracting the private sector to the field of information technology. Minister Gurung clarified that the government has taken forward a long-term vision of achieving economic, social transformation and economic prosperity through information technology by attracting young manpower to the field of information and technology and creating employment and self-employment opportunities.

Stating that the ministry is committed to promoting good governance and e-governance and upholding ethics, he informed that the budget allocated in the budget is based on six areas related to the ministry's scope of work.

People’s News Monitoring Service.