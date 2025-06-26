Kathmandu, June 26: Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel has said that the government has imposed a tax on gold to stop illegal gold trading.

Minister Poudel said, "Tax have been introduced to stop illegal gold trading. This tax should not be paid by the gold traders but the consumers will have to pay”.

If there is any inconvenience to the businessmen, we will listen to that problem. The new budget has not increased the tax on gold. It has removed the threshold on it. It has increased the tax scope. It will also bring transparency in the businessmen's transactions.

He also said that the government would facilitate the implementation of the luxury tax policy imposed on gold. Gold traders are protesting against the government's tax hike by holding up black banners in gold shops and holding up a protest.

People’s News Monitoring Service.