Kanchanpur, June 26: A total of 58 Nepali youths who had been deceived with promises of lucrative jobs and taken to India, where they were later confined, have been successfully rescued and brought back home.

These individuals were found held in two separate locations—32 in Rudrapur and 35 in Kashipur—both situated in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sagar Bohara from the Kanchanpur District Police Office confirmed that the rescue was made possible through a collaborative effort involving KIN Nepal, KIN India, the Nepali Embassy in India, Nepal Police, and Indian Police. The youths were safely returned to Nepal through the Gaddachauki border crossing in the western part of the country.

The rescue operation was launched after authorities were alerted that the youths were being unlawfully confined in private residences under the pretense of job placements. Acting swiftly, the concerned agencies coordinated to free the victims and facilitate their return.

Transportation was arranged via buses to bring them to the Nepali border. DSP Bohara noted that an investigation is underway to identify and take action against the individuals and networks responsible for trafficking them to India with fraudulent employment offers.

At the border, the returning youths were formally received by Kanchanpur’s Chief District Officer Laxman Dhakal and Sudurpaschim Province’s Police Chief, Deputy Inspector General of Police Dambar Bahadur Bishwakarma.

Plans have been set in motion to ensure that youths from the Sudurpaschim Province can return to their homes by Wednesday. Temporary accommodation has also been arranged for those from other districts.

Of the 58 rescued individuals, 11 hail from Kailali and Doti in the Far-Western region. The remaining 47 come from districts across the country including Chitwan, Sunsari, Panchthar, Taplejung, Tehrathum, Dang, Banke, Syangja, Dhading, Kaski, Sarlahi, Rukum, Baglung, Ilam, and Rupandehi.