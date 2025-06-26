Kathmandu, June 25:The recent property disclosure by Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Bishownath Paudel reveals substantial involvement in the stock market, with shareholdings exceeding Rs 140 million. His portfolio includes stakes in various hydropower and investment firms.

Among his declared assets are 244,176 promoter shares in Sanima Bank, valued at Rs 24.4 million. These holdings had previously earned him a position on the bank’s board of directors.

The governor also owns 92,579 regular shares of Sanima Mai Hydropower, 188,000 shares in Sanima Middle Tamor Hydropower, and 186,834 shares in Globeco Pvt. Ltd., where his wife additionally holds 75,000 shares.

His investment further extends to 500,000 shares in United Hydropower and 250,000 in Chitwan Energy. Altogether, he has listed 1,536,589 shares under his ownership.

In terms of liquid assets, the couple has reported a combined bank balance of Rs 2.068 million, distributed across Sanima Bank, Nepal Investment Mega Bank, and Prabhu Bank. The governor also maintains a dollar account containing USD 66 in his name and USD 4,446 in his wife’s—equivalent to roughly Rs 622,000 based on the current exchange rate.

Additionally, his wife owns a Suzuki vehicle bought in 2020 for Rs 4.4 million.