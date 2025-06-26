Kathmandu, June 26: The Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal (JSP Nepal), led by Upendra Yadav, has formally decided to withdraw support from the government, pushing it into a minority in the National Assembly.

Spokesperson Manish Suman stated that the party’s executive committee, after a two-day meeting on June 23–24, reached the decision. “The parliamentary party will soon finalize the process and formally notify the Speaker,” Suman added. He emphasized that JSP will now act as a constructive opposition, citing the government's failure to deliver on promises of constitutional amendment, good governance, anti-corruption, and economic progress.

JSP Vice-chair Mrigendra Singh Yadav confirmed that the government now lacks majority backing in the 59-member National Assembly. The current composition includes: 18 members from the Maoist Center (including the Chair), 16 from the Nepali Congress, 8 from the Unified Socialist, 3 from JSP Nepal, and one each from Rastriya Janamorcha, LSP, and an independent—Bamdev Gautam. The UML holds 11 seats, including one nominated member.

Once JSP Nepal’s exit is formalized, government support in the Assembly will drop to 28. Even with Gautam’s backing, the tally would be 29—still one short of the required majority.

While minority status in the Assembly doesn’t topple the government outright, it could obstruct the passage of bills and other parliamentary functions.

JSP Nepal currently has five members in the House of Representatives. The party had 12 before a May 2024 split, when Ashok Rai, Ishtiyak Rai, and six others formed a breakaway faction. JSP Nepal has challenged the split’s legality in the Supreme Court, with a hearing scheduled for August 31, 2025.

