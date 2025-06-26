Kathmandu, June 26: Seven more Nepali nationals stranded in Iran were successfully evacuated to New Delhi on Wednesday with assistance from the Indian government, following delays due to incomplete exit documentation.

Those rescued include Gayatri Karki Thapa and her son Utsav Thapa from Udayapur, along with Bishnu Prasad Bhusal, Buddhi Bhusal, Sagar Paudel, Yagya Marasini, and Raju Khanal. According to Bhusal, the group plans to board a bus to Butwal from the Indian capital at 4 PM on Thursday.

This latest rescue follows the earlier evacuation of two Nepalis—Ganesh Prasad Pokharel and Suman Gaire—who were brought to New Delhi from Mashhad on Tuesday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) had confirmed their safe relocation after they had been employed in Iran.

Meanwhile, Hari Thapa, a Nepali national working at the Indian Embassy in Tehran, has resumed his official duties. However, another Nepali citizen, Bishnu Prasad Banjade, remains in Iran as he lacks the necessary travel documents for departure.

These evacuations are part of a larger operation triggered by regional unrest. On Sunday night, 11 Nepalis—many of whom had been employed at diplomatic missions or restaurants in Tehran for over a decade—were moved to Mashhad after a grueling 900-kilometre road journey from the capital. The Indian Embassy in Tehran facilitated the effort in coordination with concerned authorities.

The rescue mission gained urgency amid escalating tensions in the region, which have now momentarily eased after a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel. Amid growing concerns for the safety of foreign nationals, the Government of Nepal had reached out for international support, prompting the Indian government to step in and organize the evacuation of stranded Nepali citizens.

People’s News Monitoring Service