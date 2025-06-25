It is an illustration of a Drowning river.

RAUTAHAT, June 25 — Two children tragically lost their lives after falling into a toilet septic tank in Binuwa Tole, Chandrapur Municipality-10, Rautahat.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Rai, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Rautahat District Police Office, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening. The toddlers, who had sustained serious injuries after falling into the tank, died during treatment.

The victims have been identified as one-year-old Ranje Sah, son of Gamira Sah, and one-year-old Khushbu Sah, daughter of Jagdish Sah. The two were reportedly playing near the toilet when they fell into the septic tank. They were immediately rushed to the Chandranigahapur Primary Health Center, but both succumbed to their injuries.

During a search operation on Tuesday night, police discovered the children’s bodies inside the septic tank of Hriday Narayan Paswan’s house, covered with a sheet of plywood. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

People’s News Monitoring Service

People’s News Monitoring Service