Kathmandu, June 25: Diplomatic preparations are underway for Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to visit India immediately after returning from Spain. Although his India visit has been discussed since his appointment last year, it has not materialized so far. Oli is scheduled to attend the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, organized by the UN, in Spain from June 29 to July 4.

“A diplomatic-level discussion is ongoing regarding the India visit,” confirmed a senior Foreign Ministry official. Nearly a year after forming the government, this is the first time talks at the diplomatic level have progressed toward scheduling the visit. The ministry, however, declined to comment on earlier delays despite previous negotiations.

At one point, there were plans for Oli to visit India before heading to Bangkok for the sixth BIMSTEC Summit. Though both sides had discussed finalizing dates during a meeting between Oli and Indian PM Narendra Modi in Bangkok, the visit never happened. Since assuming office on June 29 last year, Oli has consistently sought to visit India, but a lack of interest from the Indian side stalled progress. Meanwhile, he made an official visit to China from December 2 to 14.

This time, the initiative came from the Indian side, prompting Nepal to move forward with preparations. The Spain trip is yet to be officially announced. “If the schedule holds, the Prime Minister will leave for Spain on June 29 and return on July 4,” said a ministry source. The conference is scheduled from June 13 to July 3 in Seville, Spain, with PM Oli attending the closing days.

Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba will accompany Oli, though the rest of the delegation has not been finalized. The UN has been organizing such conferences to mobilize financial support for least developed and developing nations. Similar events took place in 2002, 2008, and 2015. Representatives from governments, international and regional organizations, trade and financial institutions, civil society, and the UN will discuss development financing and enhanced global cooperation.

Nepal currently chairs the group of Least Developed Countries (LDCs), and PM Oli will represent both Nepal and the LDCs at the conference.

In anticipation of the India visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun drafting possible agendas, understandings, and agreements in collaboration with the Indian Embassy. The Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, and Industry are also engaged in internal discussions. The final schedule will be confirmed once Oli returns from Spain.

Oli’s earlier attempts to visit India were hampered by strained ties with Indian PM Modi. Although Oli had shown interest, India had not extended a formal invitation. However, following the Pahalgam incident, where India reiterated its anti-terror stance, Nepal expressed support, signaling improved relations and paving the way for the visit.