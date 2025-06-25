Kathmandu, June 25: Nepal has officially adopted the Euro 6 vehicle emission standard, marking a significant shift in its environmental regulatory framework. After years of deliberation, the government has put into effect the Nepal Vehicle Emission Standard 2082, introducing stricter controls aimed at reducing vehicular pollution.

The Ministry of Forests and Environment formalized the decision through a notification published in the Nepal Gazette. Under the new regulation, Euro 5 emission standards will now apply to two-, three-, and four-wheeled vehicles, while Euro 6 norms will be mandatory for all vehicles with four or more wheels.

Nepal has been operating under the Euro 3 standard since 2069 BS (2012 AD). Although there were plans to upgrade to Euro 4 by 2071 BS, those efforts never materialized. As a result, Euro 3 remained the default standard for over a decade, despite growing concerns from environmental experts about its inadequacy in curbing pollution. The demand for cleaner standards had intensified in recent years, leading to the eventual shift to Euro 6.

Previously, Euro 5 standards were limited to light four-wheelers weighing up to 350 kilograms. The newly implemented Euro 6 standard, however, is broader in scope. It covers small passenger vehicles (up to eight passenger seats excluding the driver), medium-capacity vehicles (with more than eight seats), and all large passenger vehicles.

The ministry has stated that testing methods recommended by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) will be recognized for verifying compliance. Additionally, emissions testing protocols officially adopted by vehicle manufacturing countries—provided they are on par with the Euro norms—will also be deemed acceptable.

The regulation outlines clear thresholds for pollutants in the first phase of testing, including carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), non-methane hydrocarbons (NMHC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM), and particle number (PN) concentration. These benchmarks have been officially published in the gazette.

For testing purposes, vehicles exceeding 300 kilograms in total weight will be assessed using engine dynamometers. Meanwhile, two-, three-, and lightweight four-wheeled vehicles will be tested on chassis dynamometers. A second stage of testing will further evaluate maximum permissible emission levels and pollution indicators, all of which are detailed in the official notification.

The standard also includes limits for evaporative and engine emissions from in-use vehicles. Moreover, it mandates testing the durability of pollution control devices to ensure sustained emission compliance over time. With the introduction of this regulation, the previously enforced Nepal Vehicle Emission Standard 2069 has been formally repealed.

Applies Only to New Imports

Importantly, the new standards apply exclusively to vehicles imported after the regulation’s enforcement date. Vehicles already in transit or imported prior to this, with payments cleared or documentation completed, are exempt from the new norms. Existing vehicles currently in operation will continue to be governed by the earlier Euro 3 standard.

Similarly, vehicles assembled or manufactured within Nepal—using imported or locally sourced components—will also remain under the Euro 3 framework as established in 2069 BS.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Kathmandu, June 25: Nepal has officially adopted the Euro 6 vehicle emission standard, marking a significant shift in its environmental regulatory framework. After years of deliberation, the government has put into effect the Nepal Vehicle Emission Standard 2082, introducing stricter controls aimed at reducing vehicular pollution.

The Ministry of Forests and Environment formalized the decision through a notification published in the Nepal Gazette. Under the new regulation, Euro 5 emission standards will now apply to two-, three-, and four-wheeled vehicles, while Euro 6 norms will be mandatory for all vehicles with four or more wheels.

Nepal has been operating under the Euro 3 standard since 2069 BS (2012 AD). Although there were plans to upgrade to Euro 4 by 2071 BS, those efforts never materialized. As a result, Euro 3 remained the default standard for over a decade, despite growing concerns from environmental experts about its inadequacy in curbing pollution. The demand for cleaner standards had intensified in recent years, leading to the eventual shift to Euro 6.

Previously, Euro 5 standards were limited to light four-wheelers weighing up to 350 kilograms. The newly implemented Euro 6 standard, however, is broader in scope. It covers small passenger vehicles (up to eight passenger seats excluding the driver), medium-capacity vehicles (with more than eight seats), and all large passenger vehicles.

The ministry has stated that testing methods recommended by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) will be recognized for verifying compliance. Additionally, emissions testing protocols officially adopted by vehicle manufacturing countries—provided they are on par with the Euro norms—will also be deemed acceptable.

The regulation outlines clear thresholds for pollutants in the first phase of testing, including carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), non-methane hydrocarbons (NMHC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM), and particle number (PN) concentration. These benchmarks have been officially published in the gazette.

For testing purposes, vehicles exceeding 300 kilograms in total weight will be assessed using engine dynamometers. Meanwhile, two-, three-, and lightweight four-wheeled vehicles will be tested on chassis dynamometers. A second stage of testing will further evaluate maximum permissible emission levels and pollution indicators, all of which are detailed in the official notification.

The standard also includes limits for evaporative and engine emissions from in-use vehicles. Moreover, it mandates testing the durability of pollution control devices to ensure sustained emission compliance over time. With the introduction of this regulation, the previously enforced Nepal Vehicle Emission Standard 2069 has been formally repealed.

Applies Only to New Imports

Importantly, the new standards apply exclusively to vehicles imported after the regulation’s enforcement date. Vehicles already in transit or imported prior to this, with payments cleared or documentation completed, are exempt from the new norms. Existing vehicles currently in operation will continue to be governed by the earlier Euro 3 standard.

Similarly, vehicles assembled or manufactured within Nepal—using imported or locally sourced components—will also remain under the Euro 3 framework as established in 2069 BS.

People’s News Monitoring Service