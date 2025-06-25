By Sharachandra Bhandari in Xizang

Kathmandu, June 24: Under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People's Republic of China, the Foreign Affairs Office of Xizang Autonomous Region has hosted a delegation of Journalists and Scholars to Xizang.

A 15 member delegation from Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Russia, Switzerland comprising senior journalists and scholars of reputed universities are having a firsthand information of development endeavors undertaken by the government of Xizang.

Xizang Autonomous Region is one of China's five ethnic autonomous regions at the provincial level. With a population of over 3.6 million, the region is mainly inhabited by people of Tibetan ethnic group.