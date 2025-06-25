Kathmandu, June 25: Dr. Baburam Bhattarai, former Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Naya Shakti Party (NSP), has accused senior political leaders Sher Bahadur Deuba, KP Sharma Oli, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal of being involved in major corruption scandals. He has called for thorough investigations into these cases.

Referring to the recent visit visa scandal, Bhattarai described the trio as the “three big heads” allegedly responsible for a series of high-profile corruption cases. “Not just the visit visa issue, but all major scandals believed to involve these three key figures — including the Ncell deal, Budhi Gandaki project, 60-kg gold smuggling case, Bhutanese refugee scam, and the Giribandhu Tea Estate case — must be investigated by a powerful, high-level, independent, and impartial mechanism,” Bhattarai wrote on Facebook. “The guilty must be brought to justice with the severest possible punishment,” he added.

The government has formed a seven-member committee led by former Chief Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi to probe the visit visa scam. However, the committee has faced widespread criticism from various quarters.