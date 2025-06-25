Kathmandu, June 25 – Despite recent U.S. airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear sites, a classified Pentagon assessment reveals that Iran’s nuclear program has not been completely destroyed, CNN has reported, citing intelligence sources.

According to CNN, a secret Pentagon report concludes that the American military’s strikes on Iran’s underground nuclear facilities—particularly Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—did not cause comprehensive damage, contrary to initial public claims. The attacks, carried out last Saturday, involved the deployment of GBU-57 “bunker-buster” bombs, which are designed to penetrate up to 61 meters underground before detonation.

Satellite images released by the U.S. following the operation show six deep craters near two locations within the Fordow facility. However, they do not confirm the extent of damage inside the bunkers. Top U.S. military officials, including General Dan Kane, had claimed that all three sites sustained “significant damage.”

Yet, Pentagon sources told CNN that the bombings failed to destroy Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles. The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) reportedly assessed that the attacks did not eliminate Iran’s nuclear capability.

The White House responded sharply, dismissing the CNN report and accusing the network of attempting to “undermine President Trump.” Former President Donald Trump, in particular, blasted the report as “fake news.”

What's in the Pentagon Report?

The preliminary DIA assessment raises doubts about the success of the strikes in fully neutralizing Iran’s nuclear program. The Fordow facility, considered one of Iran’s most fortified sites, lies about 90 meters underground—deeper than the effective range of the GBU-57 bombs, according to sources familiar with the intelligence.

These sources told U.S. media outlets that while the attacks may have temporarily delayed Iran’s nuclear progress, the impact is unlikely to last more than a few months. Iran is reportedly capable of quickly clearing debris and repairing the damaged sites.

The report also states that Iran had already relocated part of its enriched uranium to another location prior to the U.S. strikes. Iranian state television, citing an unnamed official, confirmed that the targeted sites had been evacuated in advance, minimizing the damage.

CNN said it based its report on information provided by seven different sources, including individuals directly familiar with the classified Pentagon assessment. The Defense Intelligence Agency compiled the initial evaluation, though the final report may differ slightly once all data is verified.

Trump Pushes Back

Former President Trump strongly rejected the report’s conclusions, calling the strikes “the most successful military operation in history.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“CNN and The New York Times are spreading fake news. They’re trying to discredit the most successful military strike ever. Iran’s nuclear centers were completely destroyed. The American people see through their lies.”

He also shared a Fox News interview with Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, who claimed the U.S. had dropped twelve bunker-buster bombs on Fordow. According to Witkoff, the bombs breached Iran’s protective layers, leaving “no doubt” that the site had been destroyed.

Witkoff further criticized the leak of the classified report, calling it “a betrayal of national interest” and demanding an investigation into how the information was made public.

“This is disgraceful. It’s treasonous,” he said. “Those responsible must be held accountable.”

Broader Implications

The debate over the effectiveness of the strikes comes at a tense moment in the Middle East, with ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran raising the stakes. While the Pentagon's report suggests that the damage to Iran's nuclear infrastructure may be reversible, political rhetoric from Washington continues to paint the operation as a decisive blow.

As intelligence agencies work to finalize their assessment, the world watches closely—aware that the truth could have profound implications for regional security and nuclear diplomacy.

