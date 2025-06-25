Kathmandu: The controversial leader of Gorkha Land Mr Subash Ghising now gives a new stunt by claiming to form Gorkha Land as an independent state.

The 60-day ultimatum in a letter to the Prime Minister of Nepal and India was not responded to by both governments. It seems to have prompted Ghising to go ahead in asking for an independent Gorkha Land to recall, Ghising challenging the heads of the governments of both Nepal and India had given a memorandum with the ultimatum of 60 days to clarify the legal status of Gorkha Land in the context of the article VIII of the Indo-Nepal treaty-1950. Ghising raised the question that the treaty is a historical mistake and a political blunder since it does not make clear whether Darjeeling (recent Gorkha Land) belongs to Nepal or India. He now feels that Gorkha Land is a no-man’s land and he seeks to make it an independent state.

People’s Review, March 24 1992.