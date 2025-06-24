By Our Reporter

China's Xizang Cultural Festival, which was held for the first time in Nepal on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Nepal-China diplomatic relations, concluded on Monday. Xizang is the new name given to the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

Luo Jun, head of the Chinese Xizang delegation and vice president of China's Xizang International Cultural Association, said that such a program was organized to promote cultural exchange between China's Xizang and Nepal.

Although the festival is short-lived, it has received a good response, he said, adding that the program has added a vibrant and important chapter to the cultural exchange between Sijang and Nepal.

Chen Song, China's ambassador, said that the impact of the festival was far-reaching even though it was short-lived, adding that the Xizang photo exhibition and cultural activities built a bridge of friendship.

Vice President of the Lumbini Development Fund of Nepal, Lharkyal Lama, noted that although the languages of China and Nepal are different, the cultural themes often coincide. 'Xizang Jhyal' was also unveiled on the occasion. A Chinese photo and video exhibition was also held at the festival.

The Festival kicked off on Saturday, June 21, observed a special session on Nepal-China media relations organized by the Xizang Media Group, on Sunday, June 22.

Nepali media persons, Gagan Bista, Commissioner of the National Information Commission, Nirmala Sharma, President of the Federation of Nepali Journalists, and Kishore Shrestha, President of the Nepal-China Media Forum, discussed the relationship between Nepal and China. They highlighted the role of media in bridging Nepal-China relations at the people-to-people level.

On the occasion, Luo Jun, head of the China Zinzang delegation, lauded the role of media in deepening exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

Ciren Songjia, member, Xizang International Communication Center, China; Li Chengye, Director, Xizang Daily International Communication Center, China; Zhan Xun, Director, Journalism and Communication, School of Public Administration, University of Electronic Science and Technology, China and Deputy Director of the Pan-Himalayan Communication Research Center addressed the event.

On Saturday, June 21, Vice-Chairperson of the National Assembly Bimala Ghimire, Chinese Ambassador Chen Song and Vice-Chairperson of Xizang International Cultural Association Lo Chin jointly inaugurated the Cultural Festival.

On the occasion, Vice President Ghimire expressed confidence that the program presented would contribute to strengthening cultural relations and deepening people-to-people friendship between the two countries. She said, "Nepal-China relations are not limited to diplomatic boundaries, but are built on the foundation of shared history, culture, religion, civilization and life. She said that Nepal is committed to the 'One China' principle.

Chinese Ambassador Chen Song informed that China is moving forward in the journey of economic prosperity by accelerating economic development, social harmony, tourism promotion, physical infrastructure construction, transportation network expansion, and information technology development by the aspirations of the people.

Vice President of Xizang International Cultural Association, Luo Jun, said that the cultural relations between Nepal and China for nearly two thousand years have been established at the government level as well as at the people's level. He said that the work done in the fields of trade, tourism, culture and other public interest areas between the two countries has further expanded the mutual relations.