By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

In South Asia, the social, economic and political situation in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had become intolerable for the common people – and they rose in revolt against the established ruling parties.

Previously, various people’s movements came close to toppling the brutal regime of the Ayatollahs and Revolutionary Guards in Iran.

The same is the case with Nepal.

Today, in West Asia, the situation is even worse in Iran, but this time around there is little sign of revolt against the ruling elite.

Why has the ruling political establishment in Nepal not been able to be ejected as in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, but continues its authoritarian rule in the Himalayan Republic?

Considering the rampant corruption and self-serving behavior of the ruling elite, conditions for change are also ripe in Nepal – as were in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and is today in Iran.

But the spark will just not come!

Today, in both Iran and Nepal, there is a dearth of determined, dynamic leadership opposing the ruling regime.

They are just not capable of organizing full-scale protests and demonstrations.

There is also no planning and a vision for the future, above all for what comes afterwards.

In both Iran and Nepal, there is no viable concept for mobilizing the various sections and strata of society.

The people are complaining – left, right and centre – but there is no capable leadership to skillfully concentrate their frustrations into meaningful protests.

We have to concede that in both countries the police and the military are fully supportive of the repressive regime.

Without convincing the security forces that the people’s frustration are also theirs’, there is no moving forward.

For any people’s movement to be successful, it cannot be undermined or even suppressed by the security forces.

At the very least they will have to remain neutral. This will be a possibility in Nepal, but it is a great hindrance in Iran.

Unfortunately, in both countries civil society is also very weak.

However, in both countries people have risen in revolt before, and given the right conditions, they may do so again.

In both Iran and Nepal, there has to be regime change – for the people and by the people – if there is to be long-term stability and prosperity.

The writer can be reached at: shashipbmalla@hotmail.com