Kathmandu, June 24 – The government has formed a high-level investigation committee with nine specific mandates to probe the ongoing issues surrounding visit visas.

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak informed the House of Representatives on Monday that the Council of Ministers has decided to form the committee under the leadership of former Chief Secretary Shankar Das Bairagi. The panel will include joint secretaries from the relevant ministries.

Minister Lekhak said the committee will provide both immediate and long-term recommendations. If necessary, it will also propose drafts for policy and legal reforms. "The government's intent is to implement the committee's suggestions in full," he assured lawmakers.

He clarified that the committee will operate in coordination with, but not interfere in, the work of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA). Its scope will range from identifying problems in the immigration system to proposing comprehensive policy-level solutions.

Minister Lekhak expressed confidence that the visit visa issues would be addressed systematically and sustainably through this committee's findings.