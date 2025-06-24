Kathmandu, June 24: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP)has expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation committee formed by the government to investigate the visit visa case. The RSP had been obstructing the parliament since Jestha 13, protesting the visit visa case.

It had been demanding the formation of a high-level parliamentary or judicial committee, saying that Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak may have been involved in the setting up of the Immigration Department and the human trafficking case. However, the government has formed a high-level committee under the leadership of former Chief Secretary Shankar Das Bairagi.

The cabinet meeting held on Monday formed the investigation committee under the leadership of Bairagi. The RSP has stated that the investigation committee led by Bairagi cannot solve the problem. RSP spokesperson Manish Jha said that the party will not participate in the parliament meeting if the committee is formed.

‘We will not participate in the meeting,” he said. Boycotting or obstructing the meeting while saying that there will be no participation is a different matter, Jha said.

"Forming a committee for investigation through procrastination will not solve any problem." He said that a decision will be made after discussing in the Parliament building before the House of Representatives meeting whether to obstruct the meeting or boycott it.

People’s News Monitoring Service