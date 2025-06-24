Washington, June 24: A divided Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to restart swift removals of migrants to countries other than their homelands, lifting for now a court order requiring they get a chance to challenge the deportations.

The high court majority did not detail its reasoning in the brief order. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by the other two liberal justices, issued a scathing dissent.

Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin suggested third-country deportations could restart soon. “Fire up the deportation planes,” she said in a statement, calling the decision “a victory for the safety and security of the American people.”

But a judge said one deportation flight originally bound for South Sudan wouldn’t be completing the trip right away.

The immigrants on board the May flight were from countries including Myanmar, Vietnam and Cuba. They had been convicted of serious crimes in the U.S., and immigration officials said they were unable to return them quickly to their home countries.

They face possible “imprisonment, torture and even death,” if sent to South Sudan, said their attorney Trina Realmuto, executive director of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance.

U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy in Boston said a previous order allowing them to bring up those concerns in court remains in force. The immigrants have been diverted to a naval base in Djibouti.

The case comes amid a sweeping immigration crackdown by Republican President Donald Trump’s administration, which has pledged to deport millions of people who are living in the United States illegally.

“The Constitution and Congress have vested authority in the President to enforce immigration laws and remove dangerous aliens from the homeland,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said. The Supreme Court’s action “reaffirms the President’s authority to remove criminal illegal aliens from our country and Make America Safe Again.”

People’s News Monitoring Service