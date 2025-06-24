A Nepal AIrlines Corporation aircraft at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. Photo: Keshav P. Koirala

Kathmandu, June 24 — Passengers stranded at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) due to flight cancellations to Gulf countries have started departing for their destinations, following the reopening of Qatari airspace.

The disruptions came in the wake of rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly after Iran launched missile attacks targeting Qatar — a key transit hub for flights between South Asia and the Gulf. As a result, multiple carriers, including Nepal Airlines and Himalayan Airlines, were forced to ground their scheduled flights to Doha on Monday night, leaving hundreds of passengers—mostly outbound migrant workers—stranded overnight at TIA.

Nepal Airlines’ Doha-bound flight, scheduled to depart at 11:30 PM on Monday, was abruptly canceled, as was Himalayan Airlines’ service to the same destination. The situation caused chaos and uncertainty for passengers already aboard the aircraft or waiting at the terminal.

“Both Nepal Airlines and Himalayan Airlines had to cancel their flights to Doha due to the closure of Qatari airspace following the Iranian attack,” said Jagannath Niraula, General Manager of TIA. “A return flight from Doha to Kathmandu, scheduled for 8 AM Tuesday, was also canceled.”

Nepal Airlines spokesperson Subash Dangi confirmed that 269 passengers were affected by the canceled flight. “Preparations for their rescheduled departure have now been completed,” he said.

With Qatari airspace reopened by Tuesday morning, rescheduled flights began operating from noon, according to TIA officials. However, authorities have warned that further delays or cancellations are possible, given the fragile security situation in the Gulf region.

The recent hostilities between Iran and Israel—spilling into neighboring territories—have significantly disrupted air travel across the region. Qatar, a major aviation hub, had temporarily closed its airspace as a precautionary measure. This created a ripple effect for international carriers, including over 30 airlines operating out of Kathmandu, three of which are Nepali.

Airport authorities have advised travelers heading to the Gulf to stay updated with airline notifications and be prepared for sudden schedule changes due to the unpredictable regional security environment.

