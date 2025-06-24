Kathmandu, June 24: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has decided to continue the boycott of Parliament.

RPP Chief Whip Gyanendra Shahi informed that this decision was taken after internal discussions.

‘It has been decided to continue the protest. We will first discuss the issue and boycott the functioning of Parliament,’ Shahi said.

According to him, the RPP has concluded that the high-level investigation committee formed by the government cannot work effectively on the visit visa scam issue.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Monday evening has formed an investigation committee under the leadership of former Chief Secretary Shankar Das Bairagi. The committee will include joint secretaries of the concerned ministries.

The RPP has been boycotting the functioning of Parliament over the visit visa issue. The government has been moving ahead with the discussions on the budget amidst obstacles.

Shahi said that they are demanding the formation of a high-level judicial commission.

