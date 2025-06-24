Kathmandu, June 24: Amala Roka, a key suspect in the 61-kg gold smuggling case, has been released, fueling concerns that individuals with political connections continue to avoid accountability.

The Kathmandu District Court granted her bail of Rs 200,000, and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) also released her under general court attendance, despite an ongoing money laundering probe. Her release mirrors a pattern seen in other high-profile cases involving politically connected figures like Maoist leader Krishna Bahadur Mahara.

Roka had been on the run for 23 months before her arrest last Friday in Tokha, Kathmandu. She was initially detained for her alleged role in smuggling gold concealed in brake pads through Tribhuvan International Airport. Although briefly rearrested by the CIB under money laundering charges, she was later released by the Department of Money Laundering Investigation.

Roka previously served as vice president of the Maoist-affiliated Rolpa-Kathmandu Contact Forum. She and her husband, smuggling ring leader Dawa Chhiring, have been linked to prominent Maoist figures, particularly former Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, who is alleged to have helped her evade arrest. Roka was reportedly hiding at a Maoist leader's residence, though police have remained silent on the matter. An INTERPOL diffusion notice had been issued to locate her.

While Dawa remains in judicial custody, Roka was not included among the 29 people charged in the District Government Attorney’s Office case seeking Rs 3.5 billion in damages. A separate probe commission also excluded her from liability, placing full blame on her husband. Investigators claim Dawa not only smuggled gold but also facilitated illegal citizenship and passport acquisition for Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals.