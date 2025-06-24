Kathmandu, June 24: The government has officially enforced a new wage policy for Nepali workers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), raising the minimum monthly salary to 1,000 dirhams or more. The updated wage structure came into immediate effect following its publication in the Nepal Gazette on Monday.

As per the new rule, manpower agencies are now barred from processing or sending workers to the UAE with salary offers below the prescribed minimum. This marks a significant increase from the previous threshold, where the minimum monthly wage for unskilled workers stood at 800 dirhams.

The government had taken the decision last month (Jestha), but it only became enforceable upon its gazette notification. Following this, demand letters offering wages below 1,000 dirhams will no longer be verified by Nepali authorities.

According to the revised structure, the unskilled workers must receive a basic salary of 1,000 dirhams, along with food expenses of 400 dirhams or more, totaling 1,400 dirhams monthly. Likewise, semi-skilled workers are entitled to a minimum salary of 1,200 dirhams, with food expenses of at least 400 dirhams, totaling 1,600 dirhams or more.

Skilled workers should receive 1,500 dirhams in wages, plus 400 dirhams for food, adding up to a minimum of 1,900 dirhams. Highly skilled workers must be paid no less than 6,000 dirhams, with food allowance of at least 400 dirhams, reaching 6,400 dirhams or more in total.

The decision aims to better protect the rights of Nepali migrant workers and ensure fair compensation for their labor abroad.

People’s News Monitoring Service