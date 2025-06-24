Kathmandu, June 24: The monsoon is active across the country at present. It will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Karnali Provinces, while remaining places will be partly cloudy later this afternoon.

The weather bulletin issued by the Weather Forecasting Division stated few places of Koshi and Bagmati Provinces are predicted to have heavy rainfall today. Light to moderate rainfall is forecast in other provinces.

Tonight, few places of Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpachim Provinces will have excessive rainfall. Some places of other provinces are likely to have light to moderate rainfall coupled with thunder and lightning, according to the weather service.