Kathmandu, June 24: Dr. Swarnim Wagle, Member of Parliament and vice president of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), accused the government of misusing its two-thirds majority to tighten control over state institutions and allow irregularities to flourish.

"People had hoped it would deliver good governance and revive the economy. Instead, it has become consumed with covering up a handful of scandals, making it a real threat to democracy," he said.

Dr. Wagle highlighted the Rastriya Swatantra Party’s track record during its brief stint in government, claiming it proved its commitment to clean governance. "Our four ministers made a positive impact in the education, labor, sports, and home ministries—and did so without a hint of scandal," he said. "We joined the government to demonstrate that we are serious about integrity and reform."

Looking ahead to possible political changes following the fall of the current government, Wagle suggested that the RSP may support a new coalition from the outside. "While the prevailing view in the party is not to join any government, we may extend external support if a new alliance requires our numbers purely for technical reasons," he explained.

Cautioning against the idea of a lone hero rescuing the country, Wagle argued that meaningful change is possible if a small group of competent and ethical leaders step up. "We don’t need a saviour on a white horse," he said. "But if five to seven capable, principled individuals take charge, Nepal could see rapid transformation."

