Kathmandu, June 23: Ten left-leaning political groups in Nepal have come together to strongly denounce Israel’s recent strike on Iran, calling it a serious war crime and a blatant violation of international law.

In a joint statement, the leaders of these parties—including Mohan Bikram Singh (CPN-Masal), Chitra Bahadur KC (Rastriya Janamorcha), Dev Prasad Gurung (CPN-Maoist Centre), Netra Bikram Chand (Nepal Communist Party), Balaram Baskota (CPN-Unified Socialist), Pawanman Shrestha (Revolutionary Communist Party Nepal), Ahuti (Scientific Socialist Communist Party), Krishna Prasad Dhamala (CPN-Majority), Sangeet Shrota (Political Dialogue Platform), and leftist scholar Ninu Chapagain—voiced unified outrage over what they termed a reckless act of aggression.

The signatories accused Israel of carrying out the strike at the behest of U.S. imperial interests, arguing that it constituted a direct assault on Iran’s sovereignty and global peace. “This is not just an attack on a nation; it is a dangerous provocation rooted in imperial ambition, using the excuse of Iran’s nuclear program as cover,” the statement said.

They warned that such actions could lead to far-reaching global consequences and emphasized that the strike was aimed at igniting a wider conflict. “We categorically condemn this unjustifiable military aggression, which we believe is designed to trigger a new world war,” the declaration stated.

Calling for an immediate halt to hostilities, the parties urged all sides to engage in dialogue and pursue a peaceful resolution in line with the UN Charter, the Panchsheel principles, and established norms of international law.

They also appealed to the Government of Nepal to remain vigilant and make arrangements for the protection and, if necessary, evacuation of Nepali nationals currently residing in Iran.