Kathmandu, June 23: The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has issued a warning for people living near rivers in the Kathmandu Valley to remain alert, as several rivers have risen close to danger levels following heavy rainfall overnight.

The department reported that water levels in rivers like the Bishnumati, Bagmati, and Dhobikhola have increased significantly, with the Bagmati at Gaurighat and the Dhobikhola at Chabahil already crossing the alert threshold. Those living near riverbanks or using riverside routes have been advised to exercise caution.

Similarly, heavy rain in Gorkha has also prompted the department to issue a separate advisory, urging residents there to stay alert. The overnight rain has led to waterlogging in various areas of Kathmandu, disrupting roads and affecting low-lying regions.

People’s News Monitoring Service