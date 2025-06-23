Tanahu, June 23: Nepali Congress leader Dr. Shekhar Koirala has said that the disappointment seen within the Nepali Congress party should be addressed. At a souvenir release and honoring program organized by the Nepal Democracy Fighters Association in Tanahun on Sunday, Koirala said that the main challenge now is to turn the disappointment into hope as the party cadres are disappointed.

Stating that the party has not been able to move forward according to the statute, leader Koirala insisted that he is engaged in the campaign to run the party according to the statute. He said, “The party has not been running according to the statute. The conventions of the sister organizations have not been held on time. There is doubt whether the party's general convention will also be held on the scheduled date.”

Stating that leaders and cadres will be excited only if the party can move forward according to the statute, leader Koirala said that the party's general convention should be held within Mangsir 2083 BS. He said that cadres across the country should put pressure for that.

He said that the country can become prosperous only by ending corruption and maintaining good governance. The government should work tirelessly on it. He said, “Corruption and misgovernance have held the country back. Unless this is improved, the country cannot develop.”

Stating that the news of gas discovery in Dailekh has generated positive media coverage, Koirala said that it should be utilized properly.

Leader Koirala said that democracy fighters have played an important role in every change in the country. He mentioned that the party will never forget the contribution of democracy fighters.

People’s News Monitoring Service