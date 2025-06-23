Kathmandu, June 23: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (NIP) and the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) have boycotted the questions and answer session of the budget discussion.

Both parties have been continuously protesting in the House of Representatives, demanding the formation of a parliamentary investigation committee on the visit visa scam. The meeting has been going on amidst protests by the MPs from the two parties. In this context, the MPs from the RPP have been protesting by sitting in the well.

The agenda for ministers to respond to queries on Monday was on the House agenda. The MPs from the RPP boycotted the meeting after the Speaker called the ministers for responses.

Before leaving the assembly, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) MP Shiva Nepali said that raising the people's concerns is not their crime. Rather, selling youth abroad in the name of visit visas is a grossly inhumane act. He said that the government is silent on such a serious crime.

'Instead of taking action against the criminals, the state is trying to protect them,' MP Nepali asked, "Why are the governments of the two major parties silent even on such a serious crime? Is there no collusion with this government's criminal gang?"

Say that he is not against any party or leader, he said that he is on a campaign against human trafficking, misrule and corruption. He urges Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak to resign on ethical grounds in the visit visa case. He believes that a parliamentary inquiry committee or a high-level judicial inquiry committee should be formed in this case.

He declared that he would not listen to the minister's answer, saying that their demands had not been heard. After that, the MPs left the assembly.

People's News Monitoring Service