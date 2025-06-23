BALK.THAPA_9851064214_977-01-5537792

Kathmandu, June 23: The process to blacklist five construction and supplier companies has begun.

The Public Procurement Monitoring Office has initiated the process of blacklisting after the work could not be completed within the stipulated time.

The Monitoring Office has initiated the process on the recommendation of the concerned Project Implementation Unit Office and local municipality.

After sending a letter for clarification within 30 days for the first time, but no response, the office has again demanded a 7-day explanation. If these companies do not appear with a proper explanation within this deadline, they will be blacklisted.

People’s News Monitoring Service