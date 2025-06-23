Chitwan, June 23 – With the arrival of the monsoon season, Chitwan National Park has announced the suspension of jeep safaris for three months, starting June 29 (Ashar 15).

This annual closure, which typically spans about three months, is implemented due to seasonal challenges brought on by heavy rainfall. Last year, the jeep safari was halted from June 30 and resumed only on August 9 during the annual flower festival. The delay was attributed to severe flooding.

According to park officials, the reopening schedule will depend on the intensity and duration of this year’s monsoon. If the rainy season ends early, jeep safaris could resume in the first week of August. However, prolonged rains may push the reopening date further, pending a thorough assessment of road conditions and safety.

The safari will resume only after necessary repairs, including the clearing of fallen trees, reconstruction of damaged roads, and maintenance of bridges. Abinash Thapa Magar, the park’s information officer, stated that closures are necessary due to the swelling of rivers and streams, landslides, overgrown vegetation, slippery trails, and a general decline in wildlife sightings during the monsoon.

While jeep safaris inside the core area of the park will be suspended, tourism activities in buffer zones and community forests—including jeep and elephant safaris—will continue. Notably, elephant safaris are not permitted within the core park area at other times of the year, making this an exception during the monsoon period. Jungle walks, however, remain open year-round.

Chitwan National Park earns millions of rupees annually from jeep safaris, which are among the most popular activities for both domestic and international tourists. Statistics show that over 200,000 tourists—both foreign and local—visit the park each year.

The park currently charges Rs 5,000 per jeep for entry, with additional charges of Rs 2,000 per foreign tourist, Rs 1,000 for SAARC nationals, and Rs 150 for Nepali visitors. Safari operations include 30 jeeps from the Sauraha region, 10 from Kasara, seven from Meghauli, and five from Amaltari, with each vehicle accommodating up to 10 people.

