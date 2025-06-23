Kathmandu, June 23: Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba has informed that 885 Nepali nationals currently in Israel have registered on the government’s online portal, expressing their willingness to return home due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Addressing a meeting of the House of Representatives on Sunday, Minister Rana stated that the portal, launched on June 17, aims to gather information on Nepalis wishing to return in light of the escalating tensions in the region.

"The government has prioritized the safety and well-being of Nepali citizens affected by the Israel-Iran conflict, including those in neighboring countries," said Minister Rana. "So far, 885 individuals have registered on the portal."

She also announced that a new mobile application titled Shram Sansar, integrated with the existing Nagarik app, will be launched within the next couple of days. “This will allow Nepali citizens across the globe to access essential services and stay connected with the government,” she added.

Minister Rana emphasized that the government has been issuing regular advisories to Nepalis in Israel and Iran since the outbreak of hostilities, urging them to follow strict safety protocols. She further said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with Nepali embassies in the concerned countries.

“The ministry considers the security implications of the Israel-Iran conflict with utmost seriousness,” she said. “We issued a public statement on June 13, followed by a press advisory on June 15, calling on Nepali citizens in the affected areas to take necessary precautions.”

Additionally, she informed the House that a task force has been formed to explore ways to regularize the status of undocumented Nepali workers abroad.

People's News Monitoring