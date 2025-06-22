Kathmandu, Jun 22: Poet Ubraj Adhikari's collection of short poems, “Yuddha Yuddihanai Huncha” (War is Always a War) unveiled amidst a function organized in Kathmandu on Saturday, June 21.

Badri Pandey, Minister for Culture, Civil Aviation and Tourism, chief guest at the function, unveiled the new collection of short poems penned by Adhikari, executive chairman of the Nepal Airlines Corporation, nation’s flag carrier.

In the program, the poet Adhikari recited two poems included in his new collection. Adhikari, who is from Ilam and studied at the Karphok High School in Aitabare, Ilam, informed that the natural beauty and environment in his hometown could be the inspiration for him in writing poems and songs.

Senior pilot Captain Bijay Lama and actor Nikhil Upreti recited poems included in the collection, whereas, senior poet Tulsi Diwas, litterateur Prakash Saiyami and litterateur Rajendra Shalabh spoke about Adhikari’s journey in the Nepali literary field. Members of Parliament Amresh Kumar Singh and Mahesh Basnet, among others, were present on the occasion.

At the end of the program, the poem “Aaama” (Mother) included in the collection, was played under the direction of drama artist Birendra Hamal. President of APEC Nepal, Bishwabhimohan Shrestha, presided over the program.

Apart from his busy life as an administrator, Adhikari had brought a collection of songs penned by him and also some poetry collections in the past.

